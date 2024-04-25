Raiders 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Shocking Day 1 trade throws first round into frenzy
On the night before the 2024 NFL Draft, our latest 7-round mock has the Las Vegas Raiders making a big trade-up to get their franchise quarterback
My favorite thing to do with these late round picks is gamble on imperfect prospects with great physical traits and Frank Crum fits that perfectly. The offensive tackle from Wyoming is a massive man at 6-8 and 313lbs and he lit up the combine with his athletic performance.
The Wyoming native ran a 4.94 40 and his vertical, broad jump, and three cone drill were all in the 87th percentile or better for his position. He put up 27 reps on the bench press which is impressive for a guy with 34 inch arms. These physical tools all look great on paper but there are concerns about his technique and potential as a tackle at the professional level.
Because of his height he often plays too high and needs improvement in his footwork but he plays with a mean streak in the run game and has the power to do so. He looks to be a swing tackle immediately and can use that massive frame on special teams, perhaps like Langston Walker back in the day who was known for blocking kicks despite being an offensive tackle.
This is exactly the type of prospect you look for in the late rounds as the Raiders can stash and develop him the way they did with Andre James in recent years.