Raiders 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Shocking Day 1 trade throws first round into frenzy
On the night before the 2024 NFL Draft, our latest 7-round mock has the Las Vegas Raiders making a big trade-up to get their franchise quarterback
This might be a pipe dream but rumors are flying around that the Raiders are trying to move up to #2 overall to get their franchise QB in Jayden Daniels. The Heisman winner is very familiar to Antonio Pierce as he was recruited to Arizona State by the current Raiders head coach and has expressed some desire to play in Las Vegas.
The hype on Daniels is considerable as he was the best player in college football last year and had an electrifying season for an LSU team that underachieved because of a horrid defense. He was dynamic and exciting and could be the most exciting Raiders quarterback in the history of the franchise if he is everything he is cracked up to be.
The knocks on Daniels are that he may be too slight for his frame at 6-4 and 210lbs and that he takes too many big hits. He is also an older prospect similar to Bo Nix and Michael Penix which is a negative to some but I see it as a positive because he has more experience than your average QB prospect.
There is so much to love about Daniels as a player and any team would be lucky to have him leading the line for them. If the Raiders can pull off the impossible like we did here by trading pick 13, pick 44, and a 1st and 3rd in 2025 with the Patriots to move up and grab Daniels then Raider Nation would be satisfied. It’s a steep price, but no one will care if Daniels becomes a great young QB.
After the pick of Daniels, Telesco continues to wheel and deal.