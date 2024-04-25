Raiders 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Shocking Day 1 trade throws first round into frenzy
On the night before the 2024 NFL Draft, our latest 7-round mock has the Las Vegas Raiders making a big trade-up to get their franchise quarterback
After giving up picks 13 and 44 in the trade for Jayden Daniels, we want to restock the picks cupboard and do so by trading down with Green Bay from 77 in exchange for picks 88 and 126. With the 88th overall pick, we grab a premier offensive tackle in Roger Rosengarten from Washington who protected Michael Penix’s blindside for the last two seasons.
Rosengarten measures in at 6-5 and 308lbs and showed off some impressive athleticism at the combine with a 4.92 40 and a 113inch broad jump which are in the 94th percentile or better. He was also impressive in his vertical jump and shuttle but was well below average in the bench press which he can certainly work on with an NFL strength training program.
The knock on Rosengarten is that his arms and wingspan may be too short to play left tackle at the NFL level but he will be asked to play right tackle by the Raiders. He will need to bulk up and get stronger but he has great technique and all the athletic traits you look for in a great tackle. We miss out on the elite members of this tackle class because of the trade up to 3rd overall but there is still plenty of talent outside of that group.
Before their next pick, the Raiders continue to stockpile selections.