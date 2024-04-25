Raiders 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Shocking Day 1 trade throws first round into frenzy
On the night before the 2024 NFL Draft, our latest 7-round mock has the Las Vegas Raiders making a big trade-up to get their franchise quarterback
We trade down once again to stockpile some late-round picks by giving up pick 112 to Cincinnati in exchange for picks 115 and 194. We use these later-round picks to try and hit on some of the imperfect prospects but with this pick, we grab an intriguing cornerback prospect in Khyree Jackson out of Oregon.
Jackson measures in at 6-4 and 194lbs so he is on the bigger side for a cornerback and would be a great matchup against some of the bigger receivers or tight ends in the NFL. Think of him against the likes of 6-4 Courtland Sutton or 6-5 Travis Kelce and he should be able to hold up physically against either of those guys.
That height and length come at the expense of top-end speed as he ran a 4.50 40 which is average for a corner but his broad jump in the 97th percentile shows he still possesses some great athleticism. He has a great football IQ and comes to the NFL with experience at both Alabama and Oregon and was a versatile playmaker for the Ducks.
In 2023 he recorded 34 tackles, 2 sacks, and 3 interceptions which show his impact all over the field for the CFP contenders. He brings another layer of physicality and toughness to a defensive backfield and would fit in perfectly in the Raiders defensive scheme opposite Jack Jones.