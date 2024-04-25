Raiders 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Shocking Day 1 trade throws first round into frenzy
On the night before the 2024 NFL Draft, our latest 7-round mock has the Las Vegas Raiders making a big trade-up to get their franchise quarterback
With that rookie franchise QB in the building, we know that offensive line remains a priority, and keeping Jayden Daniels upright will determine the success of the Raiders in 2024. So we use the 126th overall pick to draft Zak Zinter out of Michigan who is an experienced young player with a national title under his belt.
Zinter measures in at a hefty 6-6 and 309lbs but a late-season broken leg kept him from participating in the NFL Combine or Michigan’s pro day but there is enough on tape and in his measurables to draft him here. He should be able to contribute right away because his injury was a broken leg and not a torn ligament which typically has a much longer recovery time.
The Michigan star Is one of the most decorated offensive linemen in this class and has earned several All Big-10 honors and was an all-American in 2023. He only allowed nine pressures this year and was one of the main reasons that JJ McCarthy and the Michigan offense had such a special season. Michigan is known for producing elite offensive line talent and we feel Zinter is the next name on that long list of talent.