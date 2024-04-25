Raiders 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Shocking Day 1 trade throws first round into frenzy
On the night before the 2024 NFL Draft, our latest 7-round mock has the Las Vegas Raiders making a big trade-up to get their franchise quarterback
Another way you can make a young quarterback's life easier is by giving him more weapons in the middle of the field. The Raiders already have a great young tight end in Michael Mayer but the rest of the position group is a question mark, so we use the 148th overall pick on Theo Johnson out of Penn State.
Johnson is a big boy at 6-6 and 259 lbs and he was one of the athletic stars at the NFL combine. He ran a 4.57 40 which is elite for his position and size, and his vertical and broad jump were in the 95th percentile or better. This tremendous athleticism was on display often for the Nittany Lions as he had 54 catches for nearly 700 yards and 11 touchdowns over the last two seasons. Tight end production at the college level is always on the lower end of the scale so these are great statistics for that level.
Johnson brings another element of physicality to the position and can be a great red zone threat for his young QB. His height mixed with a bonkers vertical leap means he can likely outjump any defender in the NFL and could become a 3rd down safety blanket for his QB. His blocking is also excellent and will be a big factor in his playing time as the Raiders look to build a bully on offense.