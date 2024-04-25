Raiders 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Shocking Day 1 trade throws first round into frenzy
On the night before the 2024 NFL Draft, our latest 7-round mock has the Las Vegas Raiders making a big trade-up to get their franchise quarterback
If explosiveness is the name of the game then look no further than Tyrone Tracy out of Purdue. Running back is not a massive need for the Raiders so we wait until late in the draft to make this selection but we get a player that jumps off the screen with his athletic ability.
Tracy measures in at 5-11 and 209 lbs and he showed off his tremendous athleticism at the NFL Combine. His 4.48 40 is in the top 25% for the position and his shuttle, vertical, and three cone drill are in the top 10%. He has impressive burst and explosive ability for a player his size and he is excellent as a pass blocking back which will help him earn playing time on obvious passing downs.
The Purdue star started his career at Iowa as a wide receiver in a run-heavy scheme but still put up solid numbers in 2019 with 36 catches for 589 yards. He later transferred to Purdue and switched to running back when he had an impressive 716 yards and 8 touchdowns on just 116 carries.
His versatility as a pass catcher and rusher adds another element to this offense and he can even return punts and kicks to contribute immediately on special teams. This may be overstated but I am getting some Jalen Richard vibes from this young man and we know how impactful Richard was at times for the Raiders.