Raiders 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Shocking Day 1 trade throws first round into frenzy
On the night before the 2024 NFL Draft, our latest 7-round mock has the Las Vegas Raiders making a big trade-up to get their franchise quarterback
Linebacker is not another massive position of need but you can always use more speed and athleticism at a position where that has become a premium. The Raiders have two good linebackers at the starting roles but there is some fall-off in depth and that is where Curtis Jacobs out of Penn State can fill in.
Jacobs is built like a modern coverage linebacker at 6-1 and 240lbs and showed some solid athleticism at the combine with a 4.58 40 and a 124-inch leap in the broad jump. He was average in the other events but has a long wingspan which can help make up for some of those athletic deficiencies. He was a tackling machine at Penn State with 100 tackles over the last two seasons and 7 sacks as well.
The former Nittany Lion excels in pass coverage because of his speed and short area quickness but is lacking as a run defender. He could be utilized in special teams because of those same qualities and could provide instant cover to either Divine Deablo or Robert Spillane on obvious passing downs. There is a lot to like about him as a prospect despite some of his deficiencies and he could be an impact player down the road.