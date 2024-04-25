Raiders 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Tom Telesco trades into top-10
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but in our final 7-round mock, big moves are coming.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders enter the 2024 NFL Draft holding the No. 13 overall pick, but as we see every year with the draft, the first round could go sideways very early on. The No. 1 overall pick seems like a lock right now, as Caleb Williams is going to end up in Chicago, but after that pick is made, all bets are off.
For the Raiders, the needs are pretty blatant, as they have to solidify the offensive line, get some help in the secondary, and possibly add a starting-caliber quarterback. Of course, if Tom Telesco feels Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II are a strong quarterback combination to go into the 2024 NFL season with, then it takes a lot of pressure off of him in his first year as the team's GM.
Las Vegas is slated to pick eight times across the three-day event, but the beginning amount of draft picks hardly ever matches what the team will end up with. Based on team needs, the Raiders could move up or down throughout the three-day event, and if Telesco can do a better job early on than his predecessors did, the Raiders are in a good spot to shock some people in 2024.
We start our 7-round Raiders mock with a trade into the top 10, with the Atlanta Falcons as the trade partner for the Silver and Black. Utilizing the simulator at NFL Mock Draft Database, the fun starts at No. 8 overall.