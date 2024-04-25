Raiders 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Tom Telesco trades into top-10
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but in our final 7-round mock, big moves are coming.
By Brad Weiss
By trading into the top-10 of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders are able to fix one of the biggest issues on their roster. While most feel they should go all-in on a quarterback this draft cycle, the truth is, offensive tackle could be the final piece of the puzzle for what should be an exciting offense in 2024.
With their trade to get up to No. 8, the Raiders are able to land the best offensive tackle in this year's draft class in Joe Alt. The former Notre Dame star was a starter for the Fighting Irish as a true freshman, and since then, has gone on to become an All-American, and one of the best offensive tackle prospects we have seen in quite some time.
The arrival of Joe Alt as the team's starting right tackle may give the Raiders their starting offensive line, as he would be an excellent complement to Kolton Miller on the left side. The Raiders do have a question mark at quarterback, but Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II are both solid players at the position, and the arrival of Alt bolsters the offensive line in front of them.