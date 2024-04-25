Raiders 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Tom Telesco trades into top-10
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but in our final 7-round mock, big moves are coming.
By Brad Weiss
Outside of offensive tackle, the cornerback spot may be the biggest need for the Las Vegas Raiders going into the NFL Draft. The Raiders were able to strike gold with the arrival of Jack Jones to the starting lineup during the season, as he was the playmaking cornerback that this franchise has been missing.
With Jones returning to the starting lineup, and Nate Hobbs as the slot cornerback, the need for another starting outside cornerback is still there. At pick No. 44, the Raiders are able to bring in a guy who can come in and start right away, as Mike Sainristil is a borderline first-round draft pick in this year's draft class.
Sainristril was a key for a Michigan defense that helped lead the Wolverines to a national title this past season, so he has that championship DNA that Antonio Pierce loves. The arrival of Sainristril also helps Jakorian Bennett take some of the pressure off of himself going into Year 2, as he now becomes a depth cornerback for thr Silver and Black.
After this pick, Tom Telesco makes another move to retain a third-round pick that he uses to bolster the quarterback room.