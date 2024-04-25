Raiders 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Tom Telesco trades into top-10
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but in our final 7-round mock, big moves are coming.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders pulled off a stunning trade during the 2022 offseason, trading away some high draft capital for Davante Adams. The hope there was that Adams and former Fresno State teammate Derek Carr would tear up the NFL landscape, but that combination did not last a full season in Las Vegas.
Luckily for the Raiders, Adams is still on the roster, and Jakobi Meyers was an absolute steal in free agency last offseason. That is quite the duo at the top of the depth chart, and many expect that Tre Tucker will take a monster step forward in Year 2 in the NFL.
After those three, more talent is needed, so with pick No. 148 overall, Telesco makes a move for a dangerous weapon in Johnny Wilson from Florida State. This pick gives the Raiders a strong four-deep rotation at the wide receiver position going forward, giving the Raiders one of the best groups in the NFL as a whole.