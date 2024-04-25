Raiders 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Tom Telesco trades into top-10
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but in our final 7-round mock, big moves are coming.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders got better play from the linebacker group than anybody could have expected last season with the arrival of Robert Spillane. Las Vegas was looking for someone to come in and be a leader in the linebacker room, and in Spillane, they found a tackling machine that played the game the Raider Way.
The arrival of Spillane also helped in the development of Divine Deablo, who looks like he could be a star at the position for years to come. Luke Masterson is a capable linebacker as well, but overall, depth is needed at the position group, and they get some here in Jaylan Ford from the University of Texas.
Masterson is a solid player, but he would be more suited as a depth piece in Patrick Graham's defense. In Ford, the Raiders land a talented linebacker who could be a starter for this team in Day 1, enabling Masterson to come in and spell the starters and give the Raiders a deeper group overall at the position.