Raiders 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Tom Telesco trades into top-10
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but in our final 7-round mock, big moves are coming.
By Brad Weiss
We end back on the offensive side of the ball, as the Raiders lost a key piece of the puzzle this offseason in running back Josh Jacobs. Since being drafted in the first round back in 2019, Jacobs had rounded into one of the more consistent running backs in the game, but he left Las Vegas for the Green Bay Packers this offseason.
Zamir White is supposed to come in and take the RB1 role from Jacobs this season, this after a strong close to the 2023 NFL campaign. Behind him, the arrival of Alexander Mattison should help a ton, and Ameer Abdullah returning in free agency gives the team a pass-catching option out of the backfield.
With their final pick in this mock draft, Las Vegas adds more talent to the group, bringing in former Troy star, Kimani Vidal. The Offensive Player of the Year in the Sun Belt Conference, Vidal is a touchdown machine, and would be an excellent depth piece at the position group, even as a rookie.