Raiders 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Trading out of the first round, stacking picks
In our latest 7-round Raiders mock, Las Vegas trades completely out of the first round.
Another edge rusher is not a massive need at this point thanks to the development of Malcolm Koonce and the hopeful improvement of Tyree Wilson after a disappointing rookie season. However we believe that you can never have too many defensive lineman and Myles Cole is a versatile and talented young player who fits our profile at this point in the draft.
Cole spent the first 4 years of his college career at Louisiana-Monroe where he made little impact but decided to transfer to Texas Tech in 2022. He had a breakout season in 2023 as he recorded 21 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks when given a larger role in the Red Raiders defense. What is more intriguing about Cole are his physical tools which can be molded into a potential difference maker in the NFL.
The Louisiana native has great size at 6-6 and 278lbs and has super long arms and a wingspan in the 100th percentile which gives him a prototypical build. He moves incredibly well thanks to his 4.67 40 and performed well in the vertical and broad jumps so its understandable why scouts are intrigued by this combination. He is not the most flexible or fluid athlete but there is enough there for the Raiders to be interested in him as a developmental prospect.