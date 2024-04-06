Raiders 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Trading out of the first round, stacking picks
In our latest 7-round Raiders mock, Las Vegas trades completely out of the first round.
We wrap up this mock draft by grabbing a player that doesn’t quite look the part of a NFL starting corner but has some great physical tools and ball skills that can translate to the next level. Carlton Johnson out of Fresno State measures in at 5-11 which is solid but weighs in at just 173lbs which is in the first percentile for the position.
Where he stands out is his straight-line speed as he put up a 4.28 40 at his pro day and his aforementioned ball skills which he showed off with 4 interceptions in 2023. He was a shutdown corner for the Bulldogs the last two seasons and gave up an average QB rating of 52 when targeted during that span. He is not the most physical tackler which is expected given his stature, but he is willing to throw his body around when needed.
Johnson has great instincts in coverage and has the fluidity to keep up with guys in space, but scouts are rightfully concerned about his stature. His immediate contribution will likely be on special teams but there is a foundation to build on here and he could become a solid depth piece for this defensive backfield.