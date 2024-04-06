Raiders 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Trading out of the first round, stacking picks
In our latest 7-round Raiders mock, Las Vegas trades completely out of the first round.
Originally slated to draft 13th overall, we took this opportunity to trade down with the Carolina Panthers in exchange for pick 33, 39, and 65. While this is a big drop, it gives us several picks in the top 3 rounds and allows us to load even more on top 100 picks which is where most of the talent is anyway.
The added benefit here is that the Raiders are still able to get their potential franchise QB in Michael Penix Jr who some are suggesting will be selected by Las Vegas at 13 anyway. Penix performed very well at his pro day and showed off a great 40 time of 4.58 and incredible athleticism with 95th percentile or better jumps in the broad and vertical.
We already know all the pros and cons about Penix so we won’t rehash them here but we have always suggested that the positives far outweigh the negatives for the former Washington superstar. Drafting him here at 33 eliminates the 5th year option which is always nice but it also takes some of the pressure off of being a first round pick and could allow him to develop a bit behind Gardner Minshew if the team believes that is best.
Think of the approach Philadelphia took with Jalen Hurts and that could be applied here as well. Penix does have the experience you look for and he could be a day one starter if he is ready but the Raiders have a literal and figurative backup plan just in case.