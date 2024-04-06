Raiders 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Trading out of the first round, stacking picks
In our latest 7-round Raiders mock, Las Vegas trades completely out of the first round.
Using one of the picks we got from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for pick 13, we traded down again with Indianapolis Colts from 39 to get picks 46 and 82. That now gives us six picks in the top 100 and allows us to grab the best players available while also filling major needs.
This particular pick is a bit of both as we grab the best remaining offensive tackle off the board who also happened to be the best player on the board. Patrick Paul out of Houston is a massive offensive tackle that looks and plays the part of an elite tackle at the NFL level. He has a great deal of experience with three years as a starter for an explosive Cougars offense.
Paul measures in at a hulking 6-8 and 331lbs and has a 87 inch wingspan that puts him in the 100th percentile. He did not put up elite numbers in the athletic events but they were good enough to keep him in contention to be an early or mid-second round pick. His play will be especially important at right tackle since we drafted a lefty in Michael Penix and he will be protecting his blind side.
We can see Paul pushing Thayer Munford for the right tackle spot immediately and can be projected as a franchise left tackle in the future.