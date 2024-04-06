Raiders 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Trading out of the first round, stacking picks
In our latest 7-round Raiders mock, Las Vegas trades completely out of the first round.
Using the second pick we received from the Indianapolis Colts we make a selection that is 75% best player available and 25% filling a need. Running back is not a glaring hole considering the performance of Zamir White and signing of Alexander Mattison but the team could easily move on from Mattison this offseason if need be.
Trey Benson out of Florida State is everything that you look for in a modern NFL running back. He has solid size at 6-0 and 215lbs and has electric speed which he showed off at the combine with a 4.39 40. His strength is impressive too as he put 23 reps on the bench press which is in the top 20% for the position.
Benson finished his two-year stint at FSU with 1,900 yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground and 33 catches for 371 receiving yards. He could start his Raiders career as a change of pace back but we could easily see him taking over full time duties from White in a year or so. The Raiders will look to lean on the run game if Antonio Pierce’s “build a bully” mentality pans out and having an electric player like Benson in the backfield could be a massive boost.