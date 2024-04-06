Raiders 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Trading out of the first round, stacking picks
In our latest 7-round Raiders mock, Las Vegas trades completely out of the first round.
Using the third of the picks received from the Carolina Panthers in our trade down from 13, we grab a player that lit up the NFL Combine with an incredible performance. This is not a glaring need since the Raiders signed Christian Wilkins and brought back two other depth pieces but it was hard to pass up a player with this much athletic potential.
Braden Fiske out of Florida State was one of the stars of the combine as he ran a blistering 4.78 40 while measuring at 6-4 and 292lbs and had great numbers in the vertical and broad jumps. He does have shorter arms and wingspan that you would like but has great interior pass rush ability and plays with an incredible motor.
The concerns around Fiske are around his pad level and a little lack of thickness in his lower body which might hamper his ability to anchor the line of scrimmage as a run defender. At his size and weight he is more of a pass rushing DT anyway and could become a powerful complement to Wilkins and Maxx Crosby on the outside.