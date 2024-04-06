Raiders 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Trading out of the first round, stacking picks
In our latest 7-round Raiders mock, Las Vegas trades completely out of the first round.
We continue to build up the trenches with one of our original picks and grab a player that fills a need and also provides depth along the interior of the offensive line. The Raiders brought back Andre James to hold down the center spot but the right guard spot is currently occupied by Jordan Meredith who has one start and DJ Fluker who hasn’t played a down since 2020.
So with that in mind, we use the 77th overall pick on Beaux Limmer out of Arkansas who played center for the Razorbacks but lined up at right guard as well. Limmer has great size at 6-5 and 302lbs and showed off some great athleticism at the NFL combine with an average 40 but shuttle, three cone, vertical, and broad jump anywhere from the 85th-100th percentile.
Limmer doesn’t have the wingspan or arm length to line up on the outside, but his stout frame and strength will allow him to play any of the three interior positions. Scouts laud his football IQ as well as his technique and are only concerned with some minor issues with over aggressiveness and balance but that can be coached up. This is not the most exciting pick but is a much-needed upgrade at a crucial position.