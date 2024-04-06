Raiders 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Trading out of the first round, stacking picks
In our latest 7-round Raiders mock, Las Vegas trades completely out of the first round.
With the final pick of our trade bounty, we go with a player that is a luxury pick for a Raiders receiver group that has great players but may be a little thin after the release of Hunter Renfrow. A top 100 pick may not be an ideal time to draft a wide receiver but we are sticking with our best player available mentality and grab a guy that is oozing with physical potential.
With the 82nd overall pick, we draft wide receiver Ricky Pearsall out of Florida and give whoever is lining up under center for the Raiders another dynamic young weapon. Pearsall has solid size for a slot receiver at 6-1 and 190lbs and was one of the darlings of the combine with an explosive athletic performance. His 40 time of 4.41 was impressive but where he really shined was in short are quickness with a 6.64 three cone and jumps in the 92nd or better percentile.
Pearsall spent 3 years at ASU before transferring to Florida and had his breakout season in 2023 despite inconsistent QB play. He lead the Gators in receiving with 65 catches for 965 yards and 4 touchdowns and had one of the catches of collegiate season with a leaping one-handed over two defenders. The Raiders would add another element of speed and athleticism to a great WR group and perhaps Pearsall can return kicks as well.