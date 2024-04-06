Raiders 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Trading out of the first round, stacking picks
In our latest 7-round Raiders mock, Las Vegas trades completely out of the first round.
We have mocked several tight ends to the Raiders and feel that this is a position the Raiders will target in the middle of the draft because this looks like a deep class. One player that stood out for both his production and combine performance was Jared Wiley out of TCU who we draft here with the 148th overall pick.
Wiley spent the first 3 years of his career at Texas before transferring to TCU in 2022. He had a decent season in ’22 but broke out in ’23 with 47 catches for 520 yards and 8 touchdowns to be among the leaders at the position. He also brings a high level of athleticism to the position that should allow him to carve out a nice role in the Raiders offense.
The Texas native measures in at an impressive 6-6 and 249lbs and ran a 4.62 40 which is more than enough speed to threaten defenses up the seam at his size. His best event was the vertical where he put up a 37inch jump which is in the 90th percentile for his position. He is a dangerous playmaker when in space and that height mixed with his elite vertical makes him an intriguing jump ball and red zone threat. There is room on the Raiders offense for a solid TE2 and Wiley could easily fill that role starting next season.