3 Las Vegas Raiders who are absolute bargains in 2024
Looking at the current Las Vegas Raiders roster and which players should be absolute bargains for the team in 2024.
By Brad Weiss
3. Aidan O'Connell
During the 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Aidan O'Connell in the fourth round, and there were very small expectations for him. The hope was that he could sit and learn behind veterans Brian Hoyer and Jimmy Garoppolo, but in the end, he wound up being the team's starting quarterback.
O'Connell played very well down the stretch for the Raiders, tossing eight touchdowns against zero interception to cap his season. He proved that he could also beat all three AFC West teams, and led the Raiders to a stunning victory against both Kansas City and the Chargers in primetime.
This season, O'Connell's cap hit is only $1,042,345, which is an incredible number is he is either the starting quarterback, or even the backup. He is someone who should have a long career in the NFL, at the least as a backup, so to have him for this cap number gives the Silver and Black incredible flexibilty.