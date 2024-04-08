3 Las Vegas Raiders who are absolute bargains in 2024
Looking at the current Las Vegas Raiders roster and which players should be absolute bargains for the team in 2024.
By Brad Weiss
1. Jack Jones
We close with a cornerback who helped reinvent the Raiders defensive backfield this past season. The Raiders were able to add Jack Jones during the 2023 NFL season, and he proved to be more than capable of being the team's CB1 going forward.
Jones is a ballhawking cornerback who made his presence felt once he put on the Silver and Black, and he has a long relationship with Pierce. The Raiders are going to build the cornerback room around him this offseason, and the hope is that he can play at a similar production pace as he did a year ago.
The Raiders will have a cap hit of only $985,000 this upcoming season when it comes to Jones, a remarkable number when you consider what top cornerbacks are being paid nowadays. Jones looks like he was born to wear the Silver and Black, and the hope is that he can stay with the Raiders for the foreseeable future.