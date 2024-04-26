Las Vegas Raiders adding Brock Bowers gives them a top TE duo in the NFL
The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Brock Bowers on Thursday night, giving them one of the best tight end duos in the NFL.
By Brad Weiss
On Thursday night, the Las Vegas Raiders selected No. 13 in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Despite rumors that they could trade up on Day 1, the Raiders stayed put in the middle of the first round, and decided to bolster a position where they targeted early on during the 2023 NFL Draft as well.
On Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Raiders traded up for Michael Mayer, a playmaking tight end for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Going into that draft, many felt that Mayer was the best player at his position group, so it was quite surprising that he was still available after the first round finished up.
In 2024, the Raiders got the unquestioned best tight end in the class, adding Brock Bowers from Georgia at pick No. 13 overall. Blessed with a skill set that is certain to translate to the NFL game, Bowers now joins Mayer at the position, giving them one of the best tight end duos in the entire league.
Mayer really came on late in his rookie season, though an injury derailed it after Week 15. Luke Getsy, the Raiders new offensive coordinator, got great play from his tight ends in Chicago last season, which is great news for fans of Bowers and Mayer.
Raiders still have a lot of work to do in the 2024 NFL Draft
With the Raiders going tight end with the No. 13 overall pick, the focus now turns to offensive tackle and cornerback going into Day 2. Of course, Las Vegas could also decide to trade back into the first round, possibly late, so we will continue to monitor which players are still available as we inch towards the second round.
Luckily for Tom Telesco, he has some solid draft capital still at his disposal, including the No. 44 overall pick. Offensive tackle and cornerback has to be the priority with their second pick this year, but the arrival of Bowers is a massive improvement to what should be one of the more surprisingly good offenses in football in 2024.