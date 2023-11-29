AFC West 3-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders bring in competition at QB
The AFC West is loaded with talent, but here, we dive into what a 3-round all-AFC West 2024 NFL Mock Draft could look like next April for the Raiders company.
By Brad Weiss
The 2023 NFL season is coming down the home stretch, and the Las Vegas Raiders are still technically alive in the AFC Playoff picture. Of course, losing their last two games to AFC Playoff contenders was not ideal, but with five games remaining, they have a chance to really make some noise coming out of the break.
As we look ahead to next offseason, you know big changes are coming, as the Raiders could once again bring in a new head coach and general manager. For most people, like myself, the hope is that they keep the interim guys in their role for a full offseason, as Antonio Pierce and Champ Kelly seem to be doing a nice job in thier new roles.
The offseason will be littered with new players coming into join the Silver and Black, and the hope is that the team can finally hit on a few home runs in the 2024 NFL Draft. There are plenty of players that could help the team immediately, so the hope is that they do not miss like they did in 2023, especially in the first round.
With that said, we dive into a mock draft for the first time this year, and we include all four AFC West teams in it. The division as a whole will be looking to make changes on their roster, and here, we try and find the right fits for all of the teams next April.
For this mock, we utilized Pro Football Network's NFL Draft simulator and were only picking for the AFC West teams.
AFC West 3-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders bring in competition at QB
The Chargers kick off our 2024 All-AFC West mock draft at pick No. 9 overall, and they utilize the pick to get better in their secondary. We have heard a lot about Kool-Aid McKinstry over the past few college seasons, and I believe there is no way he falls out of the top-10 picks next April.
Los Angeles has long been considered a contender in the AFC, but they never seem to get it right each season, and it could cost Brandon Staley his job. With a new regime likely coming in next season, they are going to want to address need, and get the best player available, and that player in this mock is McKinstry.