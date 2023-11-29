AFC West 3-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders bring in competition at QB
The AFC West is loaded with talent, but here, we dive into what a 3-round all-AFC West 2024 NFL Mock Draft could look like next April for the Raiders company.
By Brad Weiss
Whether it is Aidan O'Connell or someone else at quarterback for the Raiders in 2024, one thing is for sure, and that is that they need to bolster the offensive line. JC Latham was a two-year starter at Alabama, and is good in both run and pass protection, something the Silver and Black are missing along their offensive line.
Kolton Miller is going to be the team's starting left tackle next season, which allows Latham to come in and man the right side. Las Vegas has had issues at that spot across the last few seasons, and in Latham, they get a cornerstone tackle who can play opposite of Miller for years to come.
If the Raiders are to roll with O'Connell going forward, he is going to need better protection than he got as a rookie. In addition, if the team decides to hand Josh Jacobs a new contract, the team has to do a better job in creating holes for their do-everything running back.
In this draft class, especially with Joe Alt and Olu Fashanu off the board, Latham is a guy who can handle both duties for the Raiders.