AFC West 3-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders bring in competition at QB
The AFC West is loaded with talent, but here, we dive into what a 3-round all-AFC West 2024 NFL Mock Draft could look like next April for the Raiders company.
By Brad Weiss
We round out the first round with picks from Denver and Kansas City, and the Broncos use their first round pick to get better along the defensive line. Many believe that Jared Verse from Florida State is a guy who can come in and be a double-digit sack guy at the next level, and with how well the Broncos are playing, he could be another missing piece to the puzzle.
Verse has 16 sacks and over 25 tackles for a loss across the last two seasons, and has helped push Florida State back into national title contention. As long as he can stay healthy, he should be a dominant force in the league, and the Broncos pass rush could use a boost as they look to get back to being contenders in the AFC Playoff hunt.
The rich get richer as we round out the first round, with the Kansas City Chiefs adding a quality wide receiver for Patrick Mahomes. We have seen Chiefs wide receiver struggle this season, and that has mostly been the case since Tyreek Hill went to South Beach to help revitalize the Miami Dolphins passing attack.
Adonai Mitchell started out his college career at Georgia before being a real weapon for Quinn Ewers and the Texas Longhorns. He has racked up over 700 yards this season, and found the end zone nine times, and with his size, standing 6-foot-4, he would be an excellent weapon for the Chiefs passing game going forward.