AFC West 3-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders bring in competition at QB
The AFC West is loaded with talent, but here, we dive into what a 3-round all-AFC West 2024 NFL Mock Draft could look like next April for the Raiders company.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders bring in some competition for Aidan O'Connell at quarterback
For the second time in two rounds, the Los Angeles Chargers continue to bolster their secondary, adding Andrew Mukuba from Clemson. The Chargers already have a strong player at safety in Derwin James, and Mukuba could come in and learn from him, much like Marcus Epps is doing for Tre'Von Moehrig with the Raiders.
Mukuba has played in 35 games for the Tigers, and would come in as one of the more seasoned defensive backs in this draft class. The Chargers have significant issues on the defensive side of the ball, so by adding McKinstry and Mukuba in the first two rounds, they get better on the third level.
Here is where it starts to get interesting for the Raiders, as they add Michael Penix Jr. from Washington in Round 2. Penix is having a tremendous season for the Huskies, and he would be someone who could come in and fight with O'Connell for the starting position right away.
There are plenty of people who feel O'Connell would be best served as a backup at the NFL level, and Penix has the playmaking ability to make him must-see television at the next level. It has been a long time since the Raiders have had any kind of real competition at the quarterback position, and it would be exciting to see Penix and O'Connell fight it out all summer for the starting job.
In Round 2, the Chiefs turn their attention to the defensive side of the ball, adding Texas mauler Byron Murphy II with pick No. 62 overall. Murphy is a guy who can be a force against both the run and the pass, as evident by his sack total, and tackle for loss totals during his time with the Longhorns.
Kansas City has had some issues along the defensive line this season, and are having trouble against the run as they look to navigate winning the AFC West. Murphy would be a plug-and-play guy at the next level, and the Chiefs need all the help they can get in the interior of their defensive line going forward.