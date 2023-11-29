AFC West 3-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders bring in competition at QB
The AFC West is loaded with talent, but here, we dive into what a 3-round all-AFC West 2024 NFL Mock Draft could look like next April for the Raiders company.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders address the Defensive Tackle spot in Round 3
We close out the Chargers three-round mock with an offensive lineman, as protecting Justin Herbert has to be priority No. 1 for Los Angeles. Herbert has come into the league and put up eye-popping numbers, but he only has a .500 record as the starting quarterback, something most blame on Brandon Staley.
Tyler Guyton from Oklahoma may not be one of the top offensive linemen in this draft class, but he could project to be an absolute star at the next level. With tremendous size and length, Guyton may not fall to the third round when all is said and done, but if he does, what an addition to protect Herbert for years to come.
One of the key issues for the Raiders defense, a defense that has taken huge steps this season, has been the play of the defensive tackles. We can look to the 2023 NFL Draft as a big reason why, as the team passed on potential Defensive Rookie of the Year Jalen Carter to nab Tyree Wilson at pick No. 7 overall.
In the third round of our mock, the Raiders try and right that wrong, bringing in Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro with pick No. 75 overall. Orhorhoro will play in the Senior Bowl, so we will get a good look at him there, and when all is said and done, he could end up being a rookie starter for the Silver and Black in 2024.
All of a sudden, the Denver Broncos have their season pointed in the right direction, and it looks like the combination of Sean Payton and Russell Wilson will be a good one. That is bad news for everyone in the AFC West, and with Wilson signed for the long-term, getting him better protection is key for Payton and this offense.
At pick No. 78 overall, Denver uses their second pick of this mock draft on an offensive lineman, bringing in Christian Haynes from UConn. Haynes is a guy who could come in and play either center or guard at the next level, giving Payton a versatile offensive lineman to put right into the starting lineup as a rookie.
We close our 2024 3-round AFC West mock draft with the Kansas City Chiefs, who could be on their way to another AFC title this season. With this pick, the Chiefs stay on the defensive side of the ball, adding a quality player to their defensive backfield here in the third round.
Javon Bullard from Georgia has played in some huge games in his college career, so he won't be green going into the NFL and playing in big-time games with the Chiefs. Bullard has four interceptions and nearly 100 tackles across his last two seasons with the Bulldogs, and could end his collegiate career with three national titles to his name.