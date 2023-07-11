Las Vegas Raiders: Each AFC West team's biggest addition in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders revamped their roster this offseason, but who was the biggest addition for each AFC West team heading into 2023.
By Brad Weiss
The 2023 offseason saw plenty of movement around the NFL, and the Las Vegas Raiders certainly made a ton of moves after their six-win 2022 campaign. Between releasing their franchise quarterback, trading away one of the best tight ends in the NFL, and sending multiple free agents packing, you could argue the Raiders could be even worse this upcoming season.
However, this is the NFL, and every year, teams come out of nowhere to surprise the rest of the league. For the Raiders, they will be relying on some key new faces in 2023, as will the rest of the AFC West division.
Here, we look at the biggest addition each AFC West team made this offseason.
Raiders: Marcus Epps, Safety
Depending on who you ask, the biggest addition to the Raiders this offseason was quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, as some of the fan base had grown tired of Derek Carr after nine seasons. However, the biggest addition was not even on that side of the ball, as the defense has been atrocious in Las Vegas, and for the franchise as a whole over the last 20 years.
Playing in the AFC West, it is imperative to have good secondary play, especially facing Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, and Justin Herbert twice a season. In free agency, the Raiders were able to come to terms with Marcus Epps, who was a key on a Philadelphia Eagles defense that made it all the way to the Super Bowl last season, and he should bring not only talent but leadership to a young position group.