Las Vegas Raiders: Each AFC West team's biggest addition in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders revamped their roster this offseason, but who was the biggest addition for each AFC West team heading into 2023.
By Brad Weiss
Denver Broncos: Sean Payton, Head Coach
For the Denver Broncos, the biggest addition to their roster was not a player, but a member of the coaching staff. After a dreadful year with Nathaniel Hackett at the helm, the Broncos parted ways with their head coach even before Year 1 could end with him, and have since moved on to former New Orleans head coach, Sean Payton.
Payton won a Super Bowl as head coach with the Saints and got so much out of quarterback Drew Brees. In terms of stature, Brees resembles current Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, and you have to think Payton is going to get a lot more out of Wilson than Hackett did a year ago.
The Broncos bolstered the offensive line in a big way this offseason, adding Mike McGlinchey and Ben Powers in free agency, while also adding Zach Allen in free agency on defense to go along with arguably the best linebacker in the 2023 draft class in Drew Sanders. Overall, the roster is much better in Denver, but if they are much improved over a year ago, you can thank the new head coach in town.