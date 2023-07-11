Las Vegas Raiders: Each AFC West team's biggest addition in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders revamped their roster this offseason, but who was the biggest addition for each AFC West team heading into 2023.
By Brad Weiss
Kansas City Chiefs: Jawaan Taylor, Offensive Tackle
The Kansas City Chiefs have been the No. 1 team in the AFC West for quite some time now, and it does not look like they are going to slow down anytime soon. Franchise offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. left for Cincinnati this offseason, but the Chiefs did not take a step backward at the position, signing Jawaan Taylor in free agency.
Taylor was considered by many as the best free-agent offensive tackle available, and his arrival helps protect the blindside of the best player in football, Patrick Mahomes. As long as the Chiefs can keep Mahomes upright, the Chiefs' offense is going to roll, and that continues to be a nightmare scenario for every other team in the NFL.
The Chiefs will go into the 2023 NFL season as not only the favorite in the AFC West, but the entire NFL, as they reloaded the roster with talent via free agency and the NFL Draft. Taylor is going to be a franchise offensive tackle for the Chiefs across the next four seasons, and at only 25 years old, he could be in Kansas City for even longer.