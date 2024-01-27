Raiders: Aidan O'Connell ready to continue to compete in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders may bring in a quarterback this offseason, but whoever it is, Aidan O'Connell is ready to compete for the starting job.
By Brad Weiss
For nine seasons, Derek Carr was the unquestioned starting quarterback for the Raiders franchise. Outside of his rookie campaign, where he had to battle to be named the starter going into the season opener against the New York Jets, it was assumed that Carr would be the one taking the snaps for the Silver and Black.
Yes, the team brought in quarterbacks to back him up, but for his entire tenure as the starter, once he won the job, he had no real competition. After the Raiders released him last offseason, Jimmy Garoppolo also came in as the unquestioned starter for Las Vegas, as Dave Ziegler brought in Brian Hoyer to back him up.
Also in the mix was rookie Aidan O'Connell, a fourth-round pick from the University of Purdue. Nobody expected O'Connell to take legitimate snaps in his rookie campaign, but he was impressive, and in the end, interim head coach Antonio Pierce turned to him across the final four games of the 2023 NFL season.
Going into Year 2, O'Connell is expected to have to compete to keep that starting job, and that is something he is more than happy to do. Talking to Logan Reever of 8 New Now, O'Connell welcomes the competition, stating that is what he has been doing his whole life.
"There hasn’t really been a lot of years where I’ve been the unquestioned starter going in so I’m used to competing."
Raiders could choose to build around O'Connell in 2024
This offseason, Las Vegas is expected to be in the mix for a new quarterback, whether that is a veteran or a rookie. There could be a number of veterans available this year, including guys like Kirk Cousins, Baker Mayfield, and possibly Justin Fields, while there is plenty of first-round talent at the position in this years draft.
In all likelihood, O'Connell is going to have stiff competition for the starting job next season, and that is a good thing for the Raiders as a whole. For years, there has been no legitimate competition behind the starting quarterback, but in 2024, you can expect all eyes to be on this most important position group.