3 Raiders make the 2024 projected All-Rookie Team
NFL Network draft analyst Chad Reuter released his projection for the 2024 All-Rookie Team. Three Las Vegas Raiders were selected; the most obvious choice was tight end Brock Bowers, but there were also two other players on the list: Jackson Powers-Johnson, a second-round pick, was one of the guard selections, and fifth-round linebacker Tommy Eichenberg.
TE Brock Bowers
Because of his remarkable talent, Bowers is sure to have an impressive season regardless of which quarterback the Raiders decide to start. The rookie tight end had arguably the best college career of any player at his position.
In his time at the University of Georgia, Bowers amassed a collection of awards and accolades that include: two-time CFP national champion (2021, 2022), two-time John Mackey Award (2022, 2023), unanimous All-American (2023), First-Team All-American (2022), Second-Team All-American (2021), SEC Freshman of the Year (2021) and three-time First-Team All-SEC (2021–2023).
Therefore, it goes without saying why Reuter thinks he will be the tight end on the All-Rookie Team and why expectations are so high. Bowers' ability to line up anywhere on the field and his reputation as a "matchup problem for most linebackers and safeties with his quickness, strength, and strong hands" were Reuter's primary reasons for selecting the tight end. With everything taken into account, Bowers appears to be a lock for the All-Rookie Team.
G Jackson Powers-Johnson
Despite winning the Rimington Trophy for the nation's best center during his final season at Oregon, Powers-Johnson will line up at guard for the Raiders in the upcoming campaign. Given that Powers-Johnson played both left and right guard in college, the move can truly be called a transition, but it ought to be a seamless one.
Regarding the rookie lineman, Reuter stated: “(Powers-Johnson) displaying excellent use of leverage and short-area agility to create blocking angles. Whoever starts at quarterback for the Raiders this year will appreciate the rookie's efforts.” If the Raiders get real, meaningful production from the rookie, it will go a long way in helping the production of this offense.
LB Tommy Eichenberg
Rookie linebacker Tommy Eichenberg being predicted to make the All-Rookie Team is something Raiders fans should be excited about. It would be great if the Raiders were able to address one of their positions of need (linebacker) entering the offseason with a fifth-round selection. Eichenberg is the lowest draft selection (#144) to make either one of these projected All-Rookie Teams. He could possibly be one of the steals of the draft.