Las Vegas Raiders already a favorite to land a 2025 Draft QB
By Brad Weiss
During the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders added eight new players, with not one of them being a quarterback. Going into the NFL Draft, much of the talk surrounding the Silver and Black focused on the quarterback position, as they were rumored to do everything from trading into the top-3 for one, or even selecting one on Day 3.
The NFL Draft came and went, and in the end, the depth chart at the position looked exactly how it did going into the three-day event. Gardner Minshew II and Aidan O'Connell will battle it out to see who the Week 1 starter is for Las Vegas, and both men are capable of winning games at the NFL level.
Depending on who starts, and how they play at the position, the quarterback spot will once again take centerstage at next year's draft as well. Over at CBS Sports, they put together a list of the top-5 teams that could be in the market to draft a quarterback next April, and of course, the Raiders made the list.
Raiders ranked as No. 3 team for a 2025 Draft QB
It makes sense why the outlet would rank the Raiders as a top-5 team in need for a quarterback next draft cycle. Nobody outside of the Raiders media is very high on O'Connell, despite the fact that he was the second-best rookie quarterback in the NFL last season.
In Minshew, the Raiders also has a guy who has won many games at the NFL level, and is fresh off being named to the Pro Bowl as the starter for the Indianapolis Colts this past season. Both players give the Raiders a good chance to win next season, as they have a large group of weapons on the offensive side of the ball to throw to.
Even with Derek Carr ingrained as the starter for the Raiders for so many years, the quarterback position was the biggest discussion point every offseason. Las Vegas could certainly be in the market for a quarterback next offseason, but hopefully, either Minshew or O'Connell steps up and has a great season for the Silver and Black in 2024.