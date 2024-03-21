Are the Las Vegas Raiders already losers going into the 2024 NFL Draft?
The Las Vegas Raiders hold solid draft capital, but have already been labeled a 2024 NFL Draft loser after free agency.
By Brad Weiss
The one area of need that everyone outside of the Las Vegas Raiders feels the team needs to upgrade is at the quarterback position. Yes, the Raiders brought in Gardner Minshew in free agency, and Aidan O'Connell looked solid at times in role as a rookie, but still, rumors abound that Las Vegas plans to move up to draft a signal-caller on Day 1.
Las Vegas is looking to add another quarterback to mix before training camp kicks off, and in a perfect world, they would be able to trade up for more help at the position over the next month. However, sitting at pick No. 13, Tom Telesco will have to pull off a monster deal to get one of the top-4 quarterbacks in this year's draft class, as JJ McCarthy has seen his draft stock rise in recent weeks.
That means McCarthy, Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels could all be gone by the time the Raiders make their selection in the middle of the first round. Over at Bleacher Report, they put a list of six winners and losers heading into the 2024 NFL Draft after the early free agency period, and the Silver and Black were seen in a negative light.
Raiders QB issues and draft slot earns them a loser rating
The Raiders were deemed a loser in the piece going into the NFL Draft, as they were unable to make any moves to possibly improve their draft slot. Of course, there is still time to do so, but as teams start to build their roster with eyes on the 2024 NFL Draft, will they have enough time to do so.
We have already seen the Minnesota Vikings trade into the first round, giving them two first round picks, more than enough capital to make a move from their current slot at No. 11. In addition, many teams ahead of the Raiders have quarterback needs of their own, so this could get interesting as we inch towards April.
One thing is for sure, nobody is a draft winner or loser just yet, no matter where they end up picking on Day 1.