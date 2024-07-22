NFL insider gives Antonio Pierce & Raiders some key advice
By Levi Dombro
“Start fast”
On another segment of the show, Pelissero detailed one non-negotiable for each of the AFC West teams. When it came to the Raiders, his message was simple: start fast. He thinks that the team needs to “come out of the gate and show that you can continue what you did last year with Antonio Pierce as coach” in order to keep the season alive. One of the biggest components of this advice is the Davante Adams factor.
Pelissero believes that if the Raiders begin the year 0-2 or are struggling early on, Adams could be on the move. Now, we know that Adams is committed to the Raiders right now. He and his agents have emphasized that on multiple occasions. But we also know that Adams wants to win a championship and has expressed that he is open to moving if things are not working out the way he and his team designed them to be.
For that reason, this advice or “non-negotiable” is very astute. The team needs to be ready to go because the first two weeks on the road are not easy. The Chargers will be tough to scout with a new head coach and the Ravens are among the league’s best teams, so the Raiders have their work cut out for them.