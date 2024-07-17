Where does Raiders' Antonio Pierce rank among NFL coaches?
Antonio Pierce is one of five head coaches who will be starting their first seasons at the beginning of the 2024 NFL season. In a recent CBS Sports article, head coaches of all 32 NFL teams were ranked. Where did the Raiders' leader rank, and why?
Antonio Pierce ranked 28th
Although Pierce has some head coaching experience from the previous season, this will be the first time entering the season as the official leader of an NFL team, and his 28th-place ranking reflected that. The only two first-time head coaches ranked higher than Pierce were Mike Macdonald (Seahawks, 25th) and Dave Canales (Panthers, 24th).
CBS credited Macdonald's tutelage under John Harbaugh during his time with the Ravens, as well as his recent impressive defenses. For Canales, it was the "revival" of Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield in consecutive seasons that stood out. Regarding Pierce, CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin just hasn't seen enough of the coach yet to give him a higher ranking.
“Las Vegas' interim coach to close 2023, Pierce is trying to buck a trend of promoted fill-ins failing to sustain the momentum of their abrupt arrivals," he wrote. "With just six combined years of college and NFL coaching experience, he's a true unknown. Team leaders bought into his fiery personality on the fly, however, so if he can eventually get quarterback figured out, maybe the underdog story will escalate.”
Pierce might have only six years of combined coaching experience and a quarterback situation that is uncertain at best, and maybe the quarterback situation is being held against him. But is it possible Pierce is not getting enough credit for what he was able to do when stepping in as the interim coach last season?
After Pierce took over in Week 9, he led the Raiders to a 5-4 overall record and 3-1 against AFC teams. From Week 9 on, the Raiders' defense allowed a league-best 16 points per game, 14 takeaways, +6 turnover margin and were responsible for 30 sacks, a top-10 finish in every category.
Pierce was able to be a steady presence throughout a turbulent season, and had the Raiders fighting for a playoff spot until the very end, all with a rookie quarterback. What he was able to lead his team through last year could be worth years of experience. Pierce is establishing his culture and bringing in coaches and players that fit his style. If the end of last season is any indication of what fans should expect from Pierce and the Raiders, the future has the potential to be very bright.