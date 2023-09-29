Raiders at Chargers 2023 Week 4: 3 things to watch
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4, and here are some things to keep an eye on in the game.
By Brad Weiss
The 2023 NFL season is roaring ahead, and unfortunately for the Las Vegas Raiders, it could be leaving them in the dust. Nobody really expected the Raiders to beat Buffalo in Week 2, but after a disappointing loss in Week 3 to the Pittsburgh Steelers, this team is definitely headed in the wrong direction.
Week 4 brings an AFC West battle against the Los Angeles Chargers, and here are some things to keep an eye on in this rivalry game.
Will the Raiders get Hunter Renfrow involved?
It is starting to get a bit ridiculous that Hunter Renfrow has no role in the Raiders offense. At this point, they might as well find a trade partner for his services, as he was recently considered one of the best slot wide receivers in the entire NFL.
Maybe Renfrow gets it going this weekend against the Chargers, a team he is very familiar with. If Garoppolo, or whoever starts, cannot get him involved against this Chargers defense, Renfrow is more valuable to the team as a trade chip.
Can the Raiders defense stop a banged-up Chargers offense?
The Chargers offense is banged-up at the present moment, as Austin Ekeler is going to miss this game, as will Mike Williams. While the Raiders defense has been atrocious at times, this is a great opportunity to put a good foot forward, but it won't be easy against Justin Herbert and company.
Herbert has yet to throw an interception this season, and while Williams is out, he still has strong weapons in Keenan Allen and Joshua Palmer. The Raiders have to win the battle against them if they hope to win the game on Sunday.
What version of Jimmy Garoppolo will the Raiders get?
We still do not know whether or not Jimmy Garoppolo will play this Sunday, but at this point, does Raider Nation even care. Garoppolo has been terrible with the football in his hands this season, throwing awful interceptions time and time again, looking nothing like seasoned veteran he was brought in to be.
If Garoppolo struggles again, especially coming out of concussion protocol, it may be time to see what the team has in Aidan O'Connell.