Raiders at Chargers 2024 Week 1: 3 things we learned in the 22-10 loss
By Brad Weiss
When all was said and done in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders found themselves on the losing end of a 22-10 final score. In Jim Harbaugh's debut as the Chargers head coach, the Raiders played very well early on, but after going into halftime with a 7-6 lead, Los Angeles went to the run game, and JK Dobbins ran wild.
On the other sideline, Antonio Pierce was making his debut as the full-time head coach for the Raiders. In the end, this was a very winnable game for Las Vegas, and there will certainly be a lot to digest over the next few days as the team gets prepared to take on an AFC powerhouse in the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.
Here, we look at a few things we learned in the 22-10 road loss to the Chargers.
3. Brock Bowers looks like a star
It looks like the Raiders may have found a star in Brock Bowers, the two-time John Mackey Award winner from the University of Georgia. Jim Nance and Tony Romo raved about Bowers all game long, and we got to see the way he can make plays all over the field.
Michael Mayer is a solid tight end in his own right, but Bowers was the unquestioned No. 1 tight end on Sunday, especially in the passing attack. I would expect offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to continue to try and get the ball in his hands, as he finished the game with the most targets and receptions on the Raiders roster.
2. Luke Getsy has to do a better job as OC
In his debut as the Raiders offensive coordinator, you would have to give Luke Getsy an F for his gameplan. Davante Adams had only six targets in the game, despite the fact that Gardner Minshew threw the ball over 30 times, and the run game was not able to get established thanks to 13 carries.
Overall, Getsy could not get the Raiders in position for sustainable drives, as seven of their drives went for five plays or less. He relied on Minshew to make plays all game long, and the offense was very predictable against a divisional rival who was very familiar with the Raiders' personnel.
1. Patrick Graham had a great gameplan for the Raiders defense
On the other side of the coin, the gameplan Patrick Graham put together against the Chargers defense was strong for most of the game. The Raiders ended up getting beat by chunk rushing yards in the second half, but Graham was able to keep Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert off-balance all game long.
Graham is a head coach in waiting, and the Raiders were lucky that he decided to return for another go-around in 2024. His schemes are going to keep Las Vegas in games all season long, but the real test will be whether or not Getsy can follow suit.