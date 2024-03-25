Raiders must avoid these 3 disasters in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders are in prime position to improve their roster in the 2024 NFL Draft, but have to avoid these three disasters to do so.
By Brad Weiss
The 2024 NFL Draft is going to be an exciting one for the Las Vegas Raiders, as new general manager Tom Telesco takes his first swings as the head of the franchise. Telesco is a seasoned veteran in the role, spending the last ten-plus seasons with the Chargers, and has the experience to make this one of the best Raiders draft hauls we have seen in recent memory.
However, things can also go very wrong in the NFL Draft, as we have seen with this franchise in recent memory. Here, we look at three disasters the Raiders must avoid this April.
Raiders must avoid these 3 disasters in the 2024 NFL Draft
3. Not addressing the OT and CB spots early on
There is no doubt that all eyes are going to be on the quarterback position leading into the NFL Draft, even with Gardner Minshew arriving in free agency. For the Raiders, the plan should be simple, if they can trade up to get their guy, try to do so, but there may be even more pressing issues than just the quarterback spot.
As of now, the Raiders still need to add two starters along the offensive line, as well as some talent at the quarterback position. With either pick No. 13 or 44, or possibly using both, Telesco has to find a way to address these two pressing areas of need, and cannot afford to bring in talent at other position groups, even if it means avoiding the best overall player available.