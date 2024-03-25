Raiders must avoid these 3 disasters in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders are in prime position to improve their roster in the 2024 NFL Draft, but have to avoid these three disasters to do so.
By Brad Weiss
2. Trading up on Day 1 only to see elite quarterbacks go before they select
If Telesco does see a quarterback the team really wants, then he has to do everything in his power to go up and get him. The problem is, there are plenty of QB-needy teams ahead of them picking before they are slated to select at pick No. 13, so trading up won't guarantee they will get their guy in the end.
The Chicago Bears are locked in for a quarterback at pick No. 1 overall, especially after trading away Justin Fields. Washington and New England are also looking for a fresh look at the position, while Tennessee, both New York teams (Jets and Giants), could also be looking for a long-term solution at the position.
If the Raiders do manage to trade up into the top-10 on Day 1, there is no guarantee that the elite signal-callers will still be available. Many mock drafts have quarterbacks going early, as many as four in the first six selections, so mortgaging the future, and all the quarterbacks being gone by the time they pick would be a worst-case scenario for Telesco and his staff.