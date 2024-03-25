Raiders must avoid these 3 disasters in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders are in prime position to improve their roster in the 2024 NFL Draft, but have to avoid these three disasters to do so.
By Brad Weiss
1. Reaching on a QB with elite prospects available at other positions of need
Then there is the problem of addressing the quarterback room no matter what at pick No. 13 overall. If the Raiders stay put, and Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, and JJ McCarthy are gone by then, reaching for Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. would be a shocking mistake for Telesco.
Aidan O'Connell is going to have every chance to retain the starting job this offseason, and Gardner Minshew is a guy who has proven he can win at the NFL level. That is a strong 1-2 combination at the position group going into the NFL Draft, so Telesco should go with a position of need if the top arms are already gone this April.
Penix Jr., Nix, or even Spencer Rattler could be had on Day 2 if the chips fall a certain way, and all three of those guys could come in and learn behind Minshew and O'Connell in Year 1. If Telesco picks a second-tier quarterback with pick No. 13, and the Raiders stay thin at key positions of need, it would be another Day 1 mistake by a franchise who has made that a constant practice over the last five years.