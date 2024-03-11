3 backup plans for Raiders after Josh Jacobs signs with Packers
By Ryan Heckman
2. Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
Las Vegas could look at finding yet another physical, tough back in the draft in Wisconsin's Braelon Allen. For a coach like Pierce who wants to play tough football and punch teams in the mouth, Allen would fit the mold perfectly. This guy is even bigger than both Jacobs and White, standing 6-foot-1, 235 pounds.
Allen was an absolute workhorse with the Badgers, not only carrying the ball a bunch, but carrying defenders with him en route to 3,494 yards in three seasons with Wisconsin. It takes more than just one guy to bring him down, and don't underestimate his long speed, either.
At the moment, Allen is being projected as a third or fourth-round pick in this year's draft. For someone who could end up being an offensive cornerstone, that's great value. This running back class is seen as a bit weaker than usual, but if Allen finds himself in Las Vegas, he could prove to be one of the best there is amongst his peers.