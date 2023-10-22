Raiders at Bears 2023 Week 7: 3 Bold Predictions
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Chicago Bears in Week 7, and here are some bold predictions for the matchup inside Soldier Field.
By Brad Weiss
In Week 7, the Las Vegas Raiders will travel to the Windy City in the NFL's early window, as they look to move over .500 in a road matchup against the Chicago Bears. The 2023 season has been a roller coaster for the Silver and Black so far, and for the second time in seven games, Jimmy Garoppolo will have to sit this one out due to injury.
That means it will be the Brian Hoyer Show on Sunday against the Bears, and here, we look at some bold predictions for this must-win battle inside Soldier Field.
Raiders at Bears 2023 Week 7: 3 Bold Predictions
Raiders defense forces three turnovers
The Raiders defense has been outstanding this season, and that trend should continue against Tyson Bagent and the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Bagent is making his first NFL start in this one, and with how well the Raiders defense has performed in recent weeks, I like them to force more than a few turnovers inside Soldier Field.
Las Vegas suddenly is strong in the secondary, and with Maxx Crosby getting pressure on Bagent, they should have opportunities to turn this game on its head. Look for multiple interceptions from Bagent against the Raiders, and possibly a fumble under pressure from Madd Maxx.