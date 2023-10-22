Raiders at Bears 2023 Week 7: 3 Bold Predictions
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Chicago Bears in Week 7, and here are some bold predictions for the matchup inside Soldier Field.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders WR Davante Adams has 12-plus catches and two touchdowns
Much of the noise surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders this week has revolved around Davante Adams, who was not happy with his usage the last few weeks. On Sunday, I would expect him to be a big part of the gameplan, especially with Hoyer making a start, as he will take more shows downfield than Garoppolo does.
Adams is going to be targeted 15-plus times on Sunday, and he has had great success going up against the Bears in the past. I like him to go off against his former NFC North rival, hauling in 12-plus catches and finding the end zone twice.
If the Raiders are going to finally find their identity on offense, they will have to not only establish the run game, but get the ball into Adams's hands early and often. That will be the recipe for success for Hoyer, who has over 10,000 passing yards in his career, but has not made an NFL start in quite some time.