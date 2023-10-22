Raiders at Bears 2023 Week 7: 3 Bold Predictions
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Chicago Bears in Week 7, and here are some bold predictions for the matchup inside Soldier Field.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders QB Brian Hoyer tosses three touchdowns against zero interceptions
Hoyer will make only one start for the Raiders in all likelihood, as it has already been reported that Jimmy Garoppolo will return next Monday night against the Detroit Lions. That means that Hoyer will be very aggressive in his play against the Bears, looking to attack on the outside with star wide receiver Davante Adams.
In his career, Hoyer has struggled to protect the football at times, but this is a Bears defense that should allow more than a few big plays in this one. We have already talked about Davante Adams going off on Sunday, nabbing two touchdowns, and I believe Michael Mayer will find the end zone for the first time in his NFL career in this one.
Hoyer is better at moving the football downfield through the air than Garoppolo is, and the Raiders will exploit that against the Bears on Sunday. If he can get the passing game going, it will work wonders for Josh Jacobs, and hopefully, the Raiders offense can finally score more than 20 points in a game this season.