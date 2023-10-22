Raiders at Bears 2023 Week 7: Date, Time, Injuries, Streaming, More
The Las Vegas Raiders battle it out against the Chicago Bears in the early window on Sunday, and here is all the information you need for the matchup.
By Brad Weiss
With a chance to move over the .500 mark for the first time since the 2021 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders will head east to take on the Chicago Bears in Week 7. The Bears and Raiders both have injury issues at quarterback, as Brian Hoyer will get the start over Jimmy Garoppolo and Tyson Bagent over Justin Fields in this one.
Here is everything you need to know to get you set for this crucial Week 7 matchup for the Silver and Black.
How to watch the Raiders at Bears 2023 Week 7
Who: Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears
When: Sunday, October 22, 2023
Time: 1:00 PM ET, 10:00 AM PT
Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
TV: Fox
Odds: According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the over/under is set at 37.5 for this matchup, with the Raiders being 2.5-point favorites.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Live Stream: FuboTV
Raiders Injuries: Jimmy Garoppolo, key DBs out vs Bears
For the second time in seven weeks, the Raiders will be without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who was forced to leave the team's victory against New England last Sunday. It has been reported that Garoppolo will be back in Week 8 against the Detroit Lions, but on Sunday, it will be Brian Hoyer's chance to lead this team to victory.
On defense, the Raiders will be without some key defensive backs, including Nate Hobbs and rookie Jakorian Bennett, so we will see how that affects them in the passing game. Roderic Teamer was placed on injured reserve on October 18, so he is out as well, leaving the Silver and Black severely shorthanded on defense, as well as special teams.
Raiders will have no issues with the weather on Sunday
It will be a beautiful fall day on Sunday as the Raiders head to Chicago to take on the Bears. Sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-50s during the early window will have no effect on the Silver and Black. Had this game been later in the season, the Raiders could have been playing in frigid temperatures, so this is definitely a better scenario for a West Coast team.
This is definitely a game the Raiders should win, but going east and playing at 10:00 AM PT is not something this franchise has had success doing in the past. However, they are taking on a quarterback in Tyson Bagent who is making his first NFL start, and with how well the Raiders defense has been playing in recent weeks, it could make for a long day for the young signal-caller.